Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra achieves 100% ‘geo tagging’ of assets

Himachal Pradesh’s largest district Kangra has become the country’s first in ‘geo tagging’ of assets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said on Wednesday. He said the leadership and team work of the rural development officers in the district paved the way for becoming the first district in the country in ‘geo tagging’.

This step would help in integrated development of all sectors like agriculture, irrigation, education and health, an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said. At a function in Dharamsala town, he honoured the rural development officers, including the block development officers, of the district for achieving this feat.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the achievement as Rs 81 crore was spent against the budget allocation of Rs 100.56 crore till January this year, generating 25,89,912 man-days. There are 3,253 villages in the district under 748 gram panchayats. The ‘geo tagging’ of assets under MGNREGS helps checking leakages and for effective mapping of resources.