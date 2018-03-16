Here’s why Canada’s Warren Buffett is more bullish on Narendra Modi-led India now than in 2014

Nearly billion have been invested by Fairfax in India so fa. (Image: Reuters)

Business prospects for Fairfax Financial Holdings founded by Prem Watsa, famously known as Canada’s Warren Buffett, continue to remain exciting backed by ‘an unabashedly business friendly government’ led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to shareholders, Prem Watsa said that he is more bullish on India’s prospects today that in 2014 when Modi got elected. Narendra Modi’s election pushed him into creating Fairfax India that has completed three years as a public company listed on the TSX, Canada’s Warren Buffett said. Prime Minister’s outstanding track record during his stint as Gujarat’s Chief Minister provided the required confidence, he wrote in the letter.

Nearly $5 billion have been invested by Fairfax in India so far and the company employs about 2,85,000 people. Fairfax has also invested in ICICI Lombard and IIFL Holdings Ltd. The company is is optimistic on all the investments made in India so far and even expects to increase the investment amount in India over the years, he said. India provides an unparalleled opportunity to investors. The investment made in Fairfax India stands at $469 million, and its market value today is $753 million.

“We have built a huge amount of intrinsic value in Fairfax India which is much in excess of its current market value,” he wrote in the letter. A P/E ratio of 20x drops quickly to 9x in three years when after-tax profits are growing at over 30 percent, as they have at IIFL and other companies in India, he said.

About Prem Watsa

The 67-year old Indo-Canadian businessman is the founder chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. The company is based out of Toronto in Canada. It was in the year 1985, that Prem Watsa took control of Markel Financial, a small trucking insurance company in Canada that was on the way to be declared bankrupt, and renamed it to Fairfax Financial Holdings. Thereafter, he helped the company to revive and grow in revenues. For most part of his career he remained out of the public gaze and only began to gold conference calls in the year 2001.