4 strategies to buy stocks and invest in markets as Sensex, Nifty nosedive

Sensex lost as much as 1,493 points in last six days.

Sensex and Nifty were on a downward spiral this week. Sensex lost as much as 1,493 points in last six days and Nifty struck a low of 2018. A huge volatility was observed in the Indian equities as India Vix, the indicator of volatility, shot up nearly 15 percent to 20.4225 in the intraday before ending up 8.2 percent at 19.23 on Friday. During the three-day sell-off, up until 6 February, a heavy jolt was observed in Indian stock markets as about 1,710 points were washed away from the 30-share barometer Sensex including a massive intraday slump of 1,274 points on Tuesday (6 February 2018). Considering such a volatile scenario in the stock market, here we bring some of the four strategies that investors may follow during Sensex, Nifty fall:

1) Avoid timing markets

Panic seeps into the investors when markets fall and they engage in panic-selling. This should be avoided at every cost. The investors think that they can easily re-enter markets when the markets move up again. However, it’s difficult even for a good fund manager to time the market. Hence, it’s advised to keep invested and wait for the markets to recover.

2) SIPs

SIPs are the best investment options when the market is facing a rout. SIPs, by their nature, help in accumulating more units of your schemes and help in boosting long-term returns. SIPs help the investor average his cost over a period of time, fetching more units when prices are low. During current time investors may become under allocated to equities and hence, SIPs can help immensely.

3) Staying put with quality picks

Investors with good quality stocks in their portfolios must remain put and not sell in such times. If you are invested in good scrips and are not leveraged, there is nothing much to worry about. However, those who have stocks with not so good stocks must re-consider their positions and see if exit can be made.

4) International funds

It’s always advised to also consider global funds too even if domestic market is returning good profits. The diversification helps in infusing volatility in the portfolio.Although the strategy may not be of much help as the sell off at present is global, the strategy works in most other situations. It’s possible global market may not see such huge corrections in comparison to the Indian markets and hence, overall correction in your portfolio is lower.