HDFC Standard Life stock soars 19 per cent on debut

Shares of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company were listed at Rs 310 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, a 7 % premium over its issue price of Rs 290. The stock closed the session 10.94% higher at Rs 343.90 over its listing price of Rs 310. During intraday trade, shares of the company climbed nearly 19% to reach Rs 369 before closing at Rs 343.90. Motilal Oswal in a report said, “We are positive on HDFC Life for long term as life insurance sector in India provide huge opportunities for growth. While the valuation looks higher compared to other listed financial companies, we believe premium valuations are justified due to huge potentials for growth as insurance in India is highly underpenetrated, strong financial performance with consistent and profitable growth, focus on customer centricity enabling growth across business cycles, consistently growing multi-channel distribution footprint and consistent and strong ROEs.” The Rs 8,695-crore IPO, which was sold in Rs 275-290 price band from November 7 to November 9, was subscribed 4.89 times with investors bidding for 106.95 crore shares against 21.97 crore shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers have bid for 88.59 crore shares against 5.33 crore shares on offer. High net worth individuals (HNI) bid for 9.14 crore shares against 4 crore shares on offer. Retail investors bid for 7.99 crore shares against 9.34 crore shares on offer. Employees bid for 35.53 lakh shares against 29.49 lakh shares on offer.

The issue comprised of offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 29.98 crore of face value of Rs 10 each. This includes an offer for sale up to Rs 19.12 crore by Housing Development Finance Corporation and Rs 10.86 crore by Standard Life, the promoters of the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company. Of the 29.98 crore OFS, 26.68 crore shares are reserved for the public and the rest 3.29 crore shares will be allotted to the employees of HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC and share holders of HDFC. The Company’s bancassurance partners include banks, non-banking financial companies, micro-finance institutions and small finance banks in India. It covers five principal segments across the individual and group categories, namely participating, non-participating protection term, non-participating protection health, other non-participating and unit-linked insurance products.