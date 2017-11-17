HDFC Standard Life share price jumps upon a bumper listing; stock up 27% from IPO price

The stock of HDFC Standard Life added 7.24% to begin at Rs 311 on BSE. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

HDFC Standard Life shares got a bumper opening on the stock market on Friday after the life insurer recently concluded its Rs 8,700 crore IPO last week. HDFC Life raised Rs 8,695.01 crore at the upper end of the price band through its share sale in a three-day bidding process which got subscribed 4.86 times on the last day. Shares of HDFC Standard Life gained as much as 27.24% to hit the listing day high of Rs 369 on BSE. The stock of HDFC Standard Life added 7.24% to begin at Rs 311 on BSE against the issue price of Rs 290 while it started at Rs 310 on NSE. Amid the heavy volumes, as at 10.50 am, more than 14.7 crore shares exchanged hands on both BSE and NSE with about 13.1 crore shares on NSE alone.

Through the public offer of HDFC Standard Life Insurance, HDFC and Standard Life offloaded 9.52% and 5.4% respectively. HDFC Life IPO was the first offering by HDFC group after 22 years. HDFC Life’s public issued 29.98 crore shares via offer for sale route. The Price/Earnings ratio based on diluted EPS on a restated consolidated basis of HDFC Life for FY 2017 at the upper end of the price band of Rs 290 is 65.91 times while the Industry average stood at 51.4 times.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company raised Rs 2,322 crore from anchor investors. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Norwegian fund Norges, Kuwait Investment, T Rowe Price, Fidelity, Blackrock and JP Morgan are among the anchor investors, according to a regulatory filing. The shares have been allocated at the upper price band of Rs 290 apiece. The company’s executive committee and the promoter selling shareholders in consultation with the manager to the offer have finalised allocation of 80,068,600 shares to anchor investors, the filing submitted to the NSE said.

As the public offer of HDFC Life comprises a 100% offer for sale, the company didn’t receive any proceeds from the issue. “The funds raised will be used by HDFC Ltd for its business purposes as the insurance arm has the adequate capital needed for growth,” PTI quoted HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh as saying. Currently, HDFC owns 61.21% stake in the joint venture which will come down to 51.69% while Standard life’s 34.75% will come down to 29.35% post issue.

This year had emerged as a hit for IPO market as more than Rs 65,000 crore has been raised so far, out of which Rs 43,770 crore notably through five big IPOs of 2017. The list includes SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation.