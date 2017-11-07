HDFC Life Rs 8,700 crore IPO subscribed 46% on Day 1

HDFC Life IPO saw muted demand from all categories, except QIBs on Day 1. (Image: Reuters)

India’s third largest private sector life insurance company, HDFC Standard Life Insurance’s initial public offering got subscribed by 46% as at the end of first day of bidding. The near Rs 8,700 crore public offer saw total bids amounting to 10,03,43,050 as against the total issue of 21,97,59,218 shares. The QIB portion saw relatively heavy demand as institutions bid for 7,47,21,000 shares as against 5,33,79,158 shares reserved for them implying subscription of 1.4 times. The employee category saw the next highest demand with the total number of shares at 12,98,300 as against 29,49,520 shares reserved for them, implying subscription to the tune of 44%.

Non Institutional Investors bid for 89,22,250 shares as against 4,00,34,328 shares amounting to 22% subscription. The retail investor portion registered subdued demand at 1,31,76,800 shares against the total 9,34,13,431 shares reserved for them, implying a low 4% total subscription. Similarly, the shareholder portion too saw muted demand at 22,24,700 versus 2,99,82,781 shares reserved for the category.

HDFC Life has expected to raise up to Rs 8,695 crore at the upper end of the price band through its share sale in a three-day bidding process starting 7 November. The company has set a price band of Rs 275-290 for its IPO, in which HDFC and Standard Life will offload 9.52% and 5.4% respectively. HDFC Life IPO is the first offering by HDFC group after 22 years. The public offer kicked off today and will close on 9 November. Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

There have been four other insurance IPOs in the year so far, including SBI Life Insurance, GIC Re, ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance. Notably, out of the four large insurers garnering Rs 35,000 crore in total, SBI Life Insurance and GIC are trading below their issue prices, ICICI Lombard is trading 2% above the offer price, while New India Assurance, which will list soon, is expected to witness a weak debut. HDFC Life IPO is priced at a slight premium compared to SBI Life and ICICI Prudential say brokerages, adding that the slight premium is justified, given its brand and underlying profit margins.