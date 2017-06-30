GST launch sends FMCG shares soaring; stocks see up to 300% rise in 6 months

The list includes Venkys India, which has tripled in the last six months, and Avanti Feeds which has doubled during this period 302.18% and 205.1%. (Image: Reuters)

Most FMCG stocks closed higher on Friday as India is all set to roll out the historic GST (Goods and Services Tax) at a special joint midnight session of Parliament tonight. Right from the beginning of this year, FMCG stocks have surged as much as up to 300% on expectations that the implementation of GST will lower the tax burden on consumer goods and boost the business with ease in the movement of goods, which will be a win-win situation for both, consumers and companies.

The list includes Venkys India, which has tripled in the last six months, and Avanti Feeds which has doubled during this period 302.18% and 205.1%. Other major stocks in the list of FMCG companies have also soared, with some rising as much as about 70%, while the others gaining still decent about 20% in six months.

The FMCG blue-chips have risen in the range of 22%-36%, with four stocks outperformed the benchmark BSE FMCG index, which has returned 25.44% in the first half of the current year 2017. Shares of ITC Ltd are up 36.31% since the beginning of this year, Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 31.36%, Godrej Consumer Products is up 28.68%, while Britannia is up 27.59%. Another blue-chip, Colgate-Palmolive has risen 22.62% since January.

Other gainers on the BSE FMCG index include Bombay Burmah Trading (up 68.72%), Vadilal Industries (up 66.77%), Kaveri Seed (up 60.85%), Eveready Industries (up 58.04%), Future Consumer (up 53.67%), Dhampur Sugar Mills (up 51.83%), Manpasand Beverages (45.8%), VST Industries (up 45.08%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 39.38%), Kokuyo Camlin (up 33.19%), AVT Natural Prod (up 31.75%), KRBL (up 27.44%), Mcleod Russel (up 25.43%), Heritage Foods (25.32%), Tata Global Beverages (up 24.58%), Marico (up 24.46%), E.I.D Parry (up 22.88%), Balrampur Chini Mill (up 22.57%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (up 22.19%), Godfrey Phillips (up 21.07%), Kwality (up 20.87%), Gillette India (up 19.88%).

Analysts say that post GST implementation, most FMCG companies will be able to generate substantial savings in logistics and distribution costs as the need for multiple sales depots will be eliminated. At the moment, FMCG companies end up paying nearly 24-25% taxes including excise duty, VAT and entry tax. With a tax rate of 18% under GST, there could be a significant reduction of 6-7% in taxes.

Dabur India CFO Lalit Malik had recently said the new tax rates were marginally favourable. He said that most FMCG products have been placed at 18 per cent or below, and this is on expected lines, except for home care products and shampoos, which now attract 28 per cent tax under GST.

For the past 17 years, the idea of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ witnessed several delays, heated politics and more. But the time of GST has now arrived. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government would certainly claim the credit for giving a single tax regime to the country. However, the GST could not have been possible without the ideas put on board by several opposition parties and their leaders.