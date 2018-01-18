Good show! Amber Enterprises IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amber Enterprises, a manufacturer of air conditioners and components, was fully subscribed on the first day of its bidding on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amber Enterprises, a manufacturer of air conditioners and components, was fully subscribed on the first day of its bidding on Wednesday. Investors bid for 50.93 lakh shares against 49.27 lakh shares reserved for them, bidding 1.03 times, while qualified institutional investors subscribed 2.02 times of the shares offered to them. High Net Worth Individuals, retail investors, and employees subscribed 0.1, 0.88 and 0.33 times respectively of the shares allotted to them. Amber Enterprises had raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The company has priced its IPO in the range of Rs 855–859. When calculated at the upper end of the price band, this will put the offer size at Rs 600 crore. The three-day issue will close on January 19. The offer is expected to help the company repay a portion of its borrowings and for the promoters to realise some value through dilution of a 10% stake.

The issue comprises of new shares worth Rs 475 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 125 crore. Newgen Software IPO subscribed 70% The initial public offer of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was subscribed 70% on the second day of its listing on Wednesday. The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 85.54 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, registering a subscription of 70%, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.