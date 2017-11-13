Gold, silver futures edge up on global cues

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices in futures trade to a better trend in the global market. (Reuters)

Gold prices edged higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 29,508 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators raised their bets amid a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December rose by Rs 17, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 29,508 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 474 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices in futures trade to a better trend in the global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 1,275.60 an ounce in Singapore. PTI KPS DP ARD 11131109 Silver prices moved up by 0.21 per cent to Rs 39,591 per kg in futures trading today as traders widened their exposure, in line with a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December went up by Rs 84, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 39,591 per kg in a business turnover of 820 lots.

On similar lines, the white metal for delivery in March contracts went higher by Rs 62, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 40,263 per kg in 131 lots. Market analysts said expanding of positions by participants coupled with a firm trend in global markets led to the rise in silver prices in futures trade. Globally, silver rose 0.21 per cent to USD 16.89 an ounce in Singapore.