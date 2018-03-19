Global trade faces risks due to protectionist policies, says Morgan Stanley

Global trade strategy faces protectionist risks, said Morgan Stanley. (Reuters)

In view of the friction emanating from the protectionist policies announced by the US, global trade sentiment is on a weak footing of late. Recent decisions such as announcement of hike in tariff on steel and aluminium imports has led to clashes between the US and its trade partners including India. “Global trade strategy faces protectionist risks,” Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley told ET Now. Despite this protectionst push, global growth should remain strong, said he. However, trade frictions may persist, he added. In such a protectionist environment, strong starting point of global demand is key, he added. Since the announcement of tariff hike, fears of rising US protectionism has crept in the investors. Amid scepticism, Asian shares have traded abruptly of late.

Other than the tariff hike, US is also involved with India in a clash at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). America has challenged export promotion schemes followed by India at the WTO. The US accuses India of using export subsidies in a wrong way as this provides benefits to the Indian exporters allowing them to sell their products at a cheaper rate which hurts interests of American manufacturers and workers.

Paul Krugman on trade war

On Sunday, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman criticised the US President Donald Trump for his protectionist policies that could result into a disruptive trade war. Paul Krugman said that the US President in not taking his job seriously and his protectionist policies can result in risks of a disruptive trade war. He said that these policies are 50 years out of date.

Stock markets

Meanwhile, stocks markets are also under intense pressure in the last few weeks. The global brokerage CLSA expects the support area for Nifty in 10,036-10,168 range. “On upside initial resistance at 10,608-10,639 at 50-day,” said CLSA. Break out from consolidation to set upside at 12000, it added.