Global shares mixed, awaiting cues from central bankers

Investors will pay attention to upcoming remarks by central bankers around the world but do not expect major revelations on monetary policies. (Image: Reuters)

Shares slipped in early European trading and were higher in Asia on Tuesday as investors awaited remarks by the U.S. and European Central Bank chiefs.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany’s DAX dropped 0.9 percent to 12,657.32 and the CAC 40 of France lost 1.1 percent to 5,240.43. The FTSE 100 of Britain lost 0.4 percent to 7,416.87. Wall Street looked poised for a slow start, with Dow futures down 0.1 percent and S&P futures 0.2 percent lower.

CENTRAL BANKERS: Investors will pay attention to upcoming remarks by central bankers around the world but do not expect major revelations on monetary policies. Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, is scheduled to speak at the ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, later in the day. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak in London.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to 20,225.09 while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1 percent to 2,391.95. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1 percent lower to 25,839.99. China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 percent to 3,191.20. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent to 5,714.20. Stocks fell in Taiwan were lower but gained in Singapore and the Philippines.

ANALYST’S TAKE: ”Heading into the half-way mark for 2017, the absence of tier-one data releases or a coherent theme in markets is hard to ignore. On the whole, a fading external demand boost from earlier in the year may be gaining some attention,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $43.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 37 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at $43.38 a barrel on Monday. Brent, the international standard, gained 39 cents to $46.43 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.59 yen from 111.84 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1260 from $1.1185.