‘Global NR production growth slower by 1.2%’

India is not alone while facing the slowdown in the growth of natural rubber (NR) production.

India is not alone while facing the slowdown in the growth of natural rubber (NR) production. Analysis of NR trends and statistics in January 2018 by the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) predicts a slump in the growth of NR production as well as its demand in the current year. Growth of NR production is down by 1.2%, according to ANRPC secretary general Nguyen Ngoc Bich. Eleven member countries of ANRPC accounts for as much as 92% of world’s NR output. “The slower production growth in 2018 is mainly attributed to a lower production anticipated by Thailand at 4.375 million tonne, down by 1.2% on a year-to-year basis,” Nguyen Ngoc Bich writes in the latest news bulletin. At the same time, the global outlook of NR supply is anticipated at 13.784 million tonne in 2018, up 4.5% from 13.196 million tonne recorded in 2017.

In January 2018, an early winter season faced by rubber farmers in China has slowed down its production. “This seasonal phenomenon will soon happen in other major producing countries. Slowdown in NR supply may be expected, and this may lead to a much-balanced supply-demand NR market in the coming months,” says the secretary general’s note.

However, the good news for growers is that the price may improve. The global demand for NR is set to grow at 2.8% in 2018, higher than 1.2% observed during 2017. In the bulletin, the ANRPC has predicted that demand would grow from 12.964 million tonne in 2017 to 13.327 million tonne in 2018. The report is optimistic that “increase of global growth momentum” and the expected impact of recent US tax policy changes would improve the outlook on commodity markets during 2018. It also hints that the efforts of agreed oil production cut by OPEC would be supportive to better outlook. “This may result to a better recovery in NR prices during this year,” predicts the news bulletin.