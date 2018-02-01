Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed nearly 20 times

Qualified institutional buyers bid 6.87 crore shares of the 12.66 lakh shares on the opening day of the Rs 937-crore IPO.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Galaxy Surfactants, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, was subscribed by 19.86 times with investors bidding for 8.80 crore shares of the 44.32 lakh shares on offer on the final day. Qualified institutional buyers bid 6.87 crore shares of the 12.66 lakh shares on the opening day of the Rs 937-crore IPO. High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) bid for 66.10 lakh shares and retail investors bid for 1.26 crore shares. On 25 January, Galaxy Surfactants raised Rs 281.13 crore from 33 anchor investors by allotting 18.9 lakh shares. Anchor Investors include HDFC equity savings fund, ICICI Prudential Equity Income Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC Global Investment Funds, SBI Equity Opportunities, DSP Blackrock Microcap Fund, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund, Reliance Capital Trustee, Kotak Monthly Income Plan and among others.

Galaxy Surfactants had garnered a little over Rs 281 crore from anchor investors last week. The company will not receive any funds raised from the issue. The object of the issue is to achieve benefits of listing along with providing liquidity to its shareholders. The issue is an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 63.31 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company’s profit for year ended 31 March, 2017 was Rs 146.3 crore against Rs 102.7 crore during the same period in the previous financial year. The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Limited. Galaxy Surfactants is a manufacturer of surfactants and other ingredients for the personal and home care industries.