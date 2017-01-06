FPIs sell $244-m stocks in first 4 sessions of 2017

FPIs had sold stocks worth .2 billion in December 2016. Foreign investors had sold stocks worth .6 billion in the last three months of the calendar year (CY) 2016, the highest in the preceding eleven quarters. (Reuters)

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth $ 244 million in the first four sessions of the calendar year (CY) 2017, after the rally in US dollar post-Trump’s victory in US Presidential elections. The rally in the dollar has made Indian equities less attractive to foreign buyers.

Market participants said foreign funds outflow could increase in the coming days as they expect the rupee may depreciate further. Moreover, the rally in the US treasury yield has narrowed the spread between G-Sec yield and US bond yield to a multi-year low of less than 4%.

Moreover, demonetisation is an added risk factor. There is a widespread expectation that growth will get hampered and earnings recovery of companies could get pushed further by a couple of quarters.

FPIs had sold stocks worth $1.2 billion in December 2016. Foreign investors had sold stocks worth $4.6 billion in the last three months of the calendar year (CY) 2016, the highest in the preceding eleven quarters.

Even though overseas investors were net sellers in five months of the calendar year (CY)2016, they were net buyers worth $3 billion during the year.

However, India’s peers such as Taiwan and South Korea have attracted foreign flows this week. South Korea has attracted the highest inflows of $463 million followed by Taiwan which has pulled in $88 million. Indonesia, however, hasn’t been a big destination with FPIs selling $36 million.