FPIs lap up investment limits for G-secs in auction

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) lapped up investment limits for central government securities on Tuesday’s auction by putting in bids worth Rs 14,698 crore against a notified amount of Rs 10,922 crore. In the previous auction, the FPIs had bid for limits worth Rs 29,950 crore against a notified amount of Rs 20,397 crore. Auctions are conducted when the investment limits get freed up either due to redemptions or a sell-off. Regulations say when 90% of the investment limit in central government securities is reached, the rest of the limit has to be auctioned. The highest bid in Tuesday’s auction stood at 2.5 basis points while the cut-off stood at 1.75 basis points. The total number of bidders stood at 58 compared to 76 in the last auction held on July 05. On Wednesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange will conduct an auction for investment limits in corporate bonds worth Rs 7,400 crore. According to latest depository data, FPIs have utilised 96.96% of the overall quota of Rs 2.44 lakh crore.