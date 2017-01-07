Forex reserves rise by $625 mn

The US 10-year treasury yield, which was just under 1.8% at the beginning of November, rose to under 2.6% by December 15. (Reuters)

Forex reserves rose by $625.5 million to $360.3 billion in the week ended December 30, the RBI data released on Friday showed. Foreign exchange reserves had touched a record high of $371.99 billion at the end of September last year, but have been steadily declining since then.

Forex dealers said the rise was primarily due to depreciating foreign currency assets recouping some of their losses over the previous fortnight. Some of these assets are held by the Reserve Bank of India in the form of sovereign bonds of other countries. Foreign currency assets declined by $612.4 million, almost as much as the total decline in reserves.

Bonds of developed economies such as the US, the UK and Germany were sold heavily between November and December, as an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve sparked expectations of increase in rates in these countries as well.

The US 10-year treasury yield, which was just under 1.8% at the beginning of November, rose to under 2.6% by December 15. A similar trend was seen in the German and UK 10-year treasury yields as well, with the former rising from 0.18% at the beginning of November to 0.40% on December 13, and the latter climbing from over 1.1% on November 1 to around 1.4% by the middle of December.

Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

However, since then, yields on the US, UK and Germany sovereign bonds have softened to some extent, which were reflected in the week-on-week rise in reserves of the central bank.

The rupee, which has depreciated against the dollar ever since Donald Trump won the US Presidential election in November, did not fall much during the reporting week. It started the week at 67.73 against the dollar, rose to as high as 68.24, but settled at around 67.92 by the end of the week.

The rupee’s fall was primarily due to the dollar’s phenomenal rise since Trump’s victory, since his spending plan for infrastructural development has pushed the market to factor in a higher probability of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The country’s gold reserves came in at $19.982 billion, nearly unchanged from the previous week.