Footwear retailer Khadim’s plans to take on Bata with Rs 650 crore IPO

Kolkata-based footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd has filed a draft prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The offer comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,574,093 equity shares by the existing PE partner Fairwinds.

“We did try to enter the capital market in the past but the conditions were not right for an IPO. But now we would like to give our PE partners an exit either through an IPO or offer-for-sale, which should happen within a year. The promoters would dilute an additional 6-7 per cent stake along with the 34 per cent held by Fairwinds,” said Siddhartha Roy Burman, Chairman & Managing Director, Khadim’s.

In 2013, Fairwinds had invested Rs 90 crore for a 34 per cent stake in the company while the remaining 66 percent stake is held by the promoters. The IPO would also lead to a six to seven per cent dilution of the promoter holding in the company.

“Khadim’s is in the right stage of growth to go for an IPO and we are in the process of getting the right valuation for the business. It has low working capital requirements and needs a small amount of fresh capital, which would be used for expansion of its stores. Post the IPO, the promoters would continue to hold majority shares in the company,” said Ramesh Venkat, Managing Partner & CEO, Fairwinds.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital and IDFC Bank. Khadim will use fresh issue proceeds towards repayment of term loans and working capital facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Burman also believes that it would be easier to manage a listed firm. “It would be easier to manage a listed company,” he said. Listed companies in footwear retail comprise Bata, Relaxo and Liberty. Compared to Bata, the largest retailer with 1,900 stores, Khadim’s store count is almost half at 830, of which about 190 are company-owned. Although Khadim’s has a pan-India presence, the footwear retailer has most of its outlets in the Eastern part of India.

“Since the capital market is doing well, it would be the right time to take it to the next level. Khadim’s expects to become the number two player after Bata as its product profile is similar to that of Bata. Footwear retail is a Rs 50,000-crore category growing at almost 16-17 per cent today,” added Venkat.