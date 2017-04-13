Experts advise caution amid India equities euphoria as earnings, GST concerns weigh

Few market analysts suggest treading with caution into the markets till further clarity on GST, as there might be volatility ahead. (Image: Reuters)

At a time when almost anyone with an opinion seems to be bullish on Indian stock market following its recent rally, few influential participants advise treading with caution till further clarity emerges on corporate earnings and implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

“Before you really see any kind of upmove, you do need earnings to recover,” renowned equity analyst Abhay Laijawala, Head, India Research, Deutsche Equities, said in an interview to CNBC TV18. “At this time we are seeing that the expectations for FY18 appear to be on the higher side,” Laijawala added.

Indian markets are on a sustained rally, supported by heavy buying from foreign investors, BJP’s recent landslide win in UP state elections and expected revival in corporate earnings.

Several analysts and market participants, including firms such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, predict a strong revival in companies’ earnings in the current financial year and the next. While Goldman Sachs has upped its estimate for corporate earnings growth to 15% for the current financial year 2017-18, Morgan Stanley recently raised its growth estimate for the next year 2018-19 to 24%.

GST to disrupt earnings

However, Laijawala of Deutsche doesn’t seem to be convinced. “… our sense is that consensus earnings expectations for FY18 are on a higher side,” he said, adding, “… until we see earnings expansion, it’s difficult to see the markets re-rate.”

Laijawala cautions that transition to GST will disrupt earnings. “India’s taxation system is transitioning from a developing world system to better than developed world system, that has to have its transition impact. There will be a near term disruption.” he said.

The Lok Sabha has passed four crucial supplementary Bills, clearing the decks for the July 1 rollout of GST, which will subsume all central and state taxes in favour of a unified tax regime across the country. Several investors have hailed the move, expressing optimism that it would lead to the ease of doing business and provide an impetus to the businesses, and cheering the upmove in the markets.

Volatility ahead

However, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, is also among the few who are not jumping onto the bandwagon in favour of pragmatic view. “Easy money-making part of the market is over, which was there probably in November and December 2016. Now the hard part of making money in the market has come,” Shah told CNBC TV18 in a recent interview. “There could be volatility in the market going ahead,” he added.

Shah suggests to invest on a systematic investment plan basis and for a longer term duration. He also advises investors to maintain asset allocation and spreading bets across large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap stocks.