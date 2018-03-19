Even with surplus liquidity, G-Sec yields remained high in Q3 FY17-18; know why

Interest rate hike of 25 bps by the US Federal Reserve in December 2017 affected bond yields. (Image: Reuters)

Despite the fact that surplus liquidity prevailed in the system for the most part of the quarter, the weighted average yield (WAY) of dated securities issued in Q3 of FY17-18 was up 7.04 percent against 6.76 percent in the last quarter, a report on public debt management for October-December quarter FY17-18 released by Ministry of Finance said. The weighted average maturity (WAM) was 14.09 years. Here are the four developments which impacted the G-Sec yields in the third quarter:

1) Rise in global crude oil prices.

2) Interest rate hike of 25 bps by the US Federal Reserve in December 2017.

3) Higher consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data for November

4) The announcement of extra borrowing of Rs 73,000 crore by the government in Q4 FY17-18.

Out of the total public debt at the end of December 2017, internal debt and marketable securities constitute Rs 93.1 percent and Rs 82.6 percent, respectively, according to a report on public debt management for October-December quarter FY17-18 released by Ministry of Finance.

The report said that the auctions of government dated securities and treasury bills were conducted smoothly. During the third quarter, liquidity pressure in the economy remained broadly in surplus.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation in February eased sharply to a 4-month low of 4.4 percent from 5.1 percent in the month of January. A plunge in inflation has firmed up the view that RBI’s latest monetary policy review will keep repo rate unchanged and may also prompt a further easing on bond yields in at least immediate term, ICRA said. Backed by central bank’s liquidity injection to meet squeeze at end quarter, bond yields may enjoy a short term, DBS economist Radhika Rao said.