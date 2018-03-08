Equity rout enters 6th day; m-cap erodes by Rs 6 lakh crore

The markets opened weak, with a gap down, on weak global cues.

Indian equities continued their downward trend for the sixth straight session in a row on Wednesday, wiping out over Rs 6 lakh crore of market capitalisation in this short period – measured as the total marketcap of all listed companies on BSE.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, lost over 4% over the six sessions. On Wednesday, the two indices shed 0.85% and 0.93%, respectively. While the Sensex plunged over 284 points to close at a three-month low of 33,033, the Nifty shed 95 points to end at 10,154.

The markets opened weak, with a gap down, on weak global cues. Global markets were rattled early on Wednesday on news of Gary Cohn, the economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, and a voice against the move to hike import tariffs, stepping down. Investors were wary, that despite opposition from even with Republican quarters, President Trump might stay the course on tariff hikes, a possibility markets had shrugged off just the day before.

Asian markets mostly ended weak on Wednesday with the Hang Seng losing 1.03%, Nikkei 0.77% and even the Shanghai Composite lower by 0.55%, despite a jump in banking stocks on the likelihood of a cut in reserves to cover bad loans, Bloomberg reported.

Banking stocks continued to be the favourite whipping boys, with the Nifty Bank index losing 1.29% and the Nifty PSU Bank index an even sharper 3.57%. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving Nirav Modi entities, which has widened to include Mehul Choksi and his associates, continues to grow bigger, even while new, smaller bank scandals come to light each day, involving other state-owned banks like Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

This, along with the relatively weaker capital position of public sector banks, has led to a big sell-off in these stocks. In fact, even within the top rung of the banking stocks, there’s been a shuffle in places. While PNB has slipped below BOB, Canara Bank has lost its place at No.10 to IDBI Bank. More interstingly, Kotak Bank has emerged the third largest bank by market capitalisation pipping ICICI Bank, which was among the biggest losers in the past few days.

In a note on the prospects of public sector banks, brokerage JP Morgan had said, “India’s PSU banks have sold off 21% since the 25-Jan peak (Nifty +2.6%) and retraced the entire post-recap gains. This was driven by a confluence of bad news – a large fraud at PNB, tighter provisioning norms from the RBI and continued pressure from bond yields. We see this exacerbating capital issues and delaying the growth recovery for the PSU banks. Valuations are optically inexpensive, but uncertainty over growth and asset quality will hinder reratings, in our view. We cut our price targets to absorb the impact of this triple-hit.”

The view summed up the sentiment in the market towards banking stocks, especially state-owned entities. But banking wasn’t the only sector where stress was noted. In fact, the biggest losers over the past six sessions were metal stocks, perhaps on tariff war fears, with the sectoral index losing 7.4%. Realty followed at 6.6%, as any disruption in credit flow and rise in risk aversion, hits the sector hard. Bank stocks came in at third place with a loss of 6.3% over the past six sessions.

The other big trend noted on Wednesday was the sell-off in mid and small cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap index was down 1.83% and the Nifty Small Cap 100 by 2.22%. The market breadth was also very weak with 2,239 declines against 503 advances. The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows also outnumbered those hitting highs by 7.3 times. A total of 278 stocks hit 52 week lows against just 38 that hit new year highs.