Eicher Motors stock rated Hold by Jefferies; twin bike launches in 650 cc segment a highlight

Eicher’s 2Q revenue and EBITDA were largely in line with our estimate; VECV’s EBITDA surprised positively. Eicher announced twin launches in the 650 cc segment recently which will start selling commercially from April, 2018. While we expect Royal Enfield to continue growing faster than the industry, we expect growth to moderate to 15% and waiting periods to disappear for the first time in many years. Significant positive surprise on margins seems unlikely too.

Revenue and profit largely in line

Eicher’s 2QFY18 revenue and EBITDA were largely in line with our estimate and grew at 23/25% respectively. Employee expense was somewhat higher, likely on account of start of the Vallam plant during the quarter. VECV reported a particularly strong quarter with revenue up 19% y-o-y and EBITDA up 50% helped by sharp margin expansion.

Twin launches in 650cc segment

Eicher recently announced twin launches of Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, which use the same engine. Management plans to position the two motorcycles as an upgrade to its 2.5 million customers in India and to customers in other emerging markets — in India the bikes are expected to be priced at Rs 300 k+.

Key takeaways from earnings call

1) Management maintained production target of 825k motorcycles in FY18 and 900k in FY19; 2) Eicher continues to add dealers at an annualised run-rate of 100-150 but the new dealers are relatively smaller. Reported sales vs. underlying demand Historically, long waiting periods for Classic 350 meant reported sales growth was high and predictable as it was reflective of capacity addition rather than underlying demand. However, waiting periods have reduced and are close to 1 month now. With the new Vallam plant ramping up, we expect waiting periods will disappear completely by FY18 end.

Valuation/Risks

We value Royal Enfield on DCF basis and VECV on P/E basis to get a fair value of Rs 31,447. This implies 35x FY19 P/E on standalone basis, which we believe is justified given higher than industry volume growth and strong cash flows. Key risks: 1) Higher/lower waiting period, sales growth 2) Beat/miss in margins 3) Significant new competition in super-premium segment.