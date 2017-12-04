Economy not out of woods yet; Q2 growth just re-stocking or GST effect, much more needs to be done

Small finance banks: Trend in underlying financing business (particularly MFI) stabilised and SFBs are laying a strong foundation in terms of liability ramp-up (CASA deposit accretion was strong)

In our round up of the Q2FY18 performance by Indian financiers, we analyse a few interesting trends here: (i) Banks: Incremental stress accretion was contained; however, credit cost came in higher (on account of NCLT cases, improved coverage and higher write-offs) that led to earnings miss; (ii) Housing Finance: Growth momentum sustained despite RERA impact; developer financing book witnessed a strong build-up; (iii) CV financiers: Against GST odds, growth improved as demand scenario panned out better than anticipated; (iv) Small finance banks: Trend in underlying financing business (particularly MFI) stabilised and SFBs are laying a strong foundation in terms of liability ramp-up (CASA deposit accretion was strong); (v) Insurance: Robust premium growth continued, with tilt towards protection policies. Going ahead, key monitorables include: (i) allocation details of re-cap programme announced by GoI; (ii) impact of RBI’s divergence on NPLs & provisions; (iii) resolution of cases referred under bankruptcy code; and (iv) upfronting of stress to transition to IFRS framework.

RBI’s divergence report and resolution of NCLT cases a key

Overall incremental stress pool accretion saw signs of stabilisation. However, RBI’s directive for stress recognition through their annual divergence report led to disparity between public (PSBs) and private banks performance. Slippages were restricted for PSBs (which are yet to receive RBI’s divergence report), while private banks that have received RBI’s report disclosed elevated slippages. Credit cost, in general was high due to provisioning on NCLT cases, improved coverage and higher write-offs. Incremental hit on cases under bankruptcy code will be key monitorable as hair-cuts are anticipated to be higher than the coverage banks will carry by this fiscal end.

DeMon/GST/RERA challenges seem to have transient effects

Analysing the broader trend across players suggests that the twin challenges of DeMon plus GST had a waning impact across players. CV financiers saw good underlying growth. HFCs maintained growth momentum led by affordable housing, LAP and developer financing, with RERA impact being lower than anticipated. SFBs saw growth coming back to pre-DeMon level with sharp fall in PaR portfolio.

Outlook: Higher credit cost to drag earnings growth

The trend in operating metrics during Q2FY18 has reinforced confidence on sustenance of core operating profit growth. However, upfront provisioning (in a bid to transition to IFRS norms or resolution of cases under bankruptcy code) will arrest earnings growth momentum. Given the low coverage in overall stress asset book, we expect credit costs to remain a drag on earnings. Thus, while we maintained our operating profit estimates, our earnings estimates have been lowered for the banks in general. We continue to prefer private banks, namely Yes, ICICI, HDFC Bank and within PSU banks preference is towards SBI, BOB given the benefit of government’s recap plan with stable fundamentals. Amongst non-banking financials, we expect re-rating in Shriram Transport, Capital First and Equitas (SFB) on the back of improving fundamentals.

Banks: Core operating profit growth to sustain

Q2FY18 was characterised by 4 broader trends, viz.,: (i) NIMs improvement: Sustained funding cost benefit, lower interest income reversal and improving CD ratio; (ii) Growth, albeit improving, continues to be softer. Having said that, trend of market shift from PSBs to private banks was seen, while strong retail momentum persisted; (iii) Opex continues to be running lower than revenue traction. Cumulatively, these trends percolated in improving core operating performance, albeit still softer.

Having said that, the fourth and most critical developments were on asset quality front, with some of them being: (i) Lower incremental stress, but interestingly with a clear disparity between PSBs and private sector banks. While slippages were restricted for PSBs, private sector banks saw higher slippages. (ii) This was offset by higher reductions (greater write-offs), resulting in lower incremental net stress creation. Consequently, GNPAs were restricted. However, the cash recovery trend continued to be soft and needs to be closely monitored.

The disparity between PSBs and private banks arose following alignment with RBI’s directive on stress recognition through divergence report. For most banks the review wasn’t complete till Q2FY18 and report will be issued in Q3FY18, being a key monitorable.

With respect to cases referred to NCLT under bankruptcy code, banks have made incremental provisioning on RBI’s first and second list. In our estimate, overall banking sector exposure to RBI’s lists would be to the tune of `3.8-4.2 trn. Recent development with respect to amendment to Bankruptcy Code with an objective to keep out willful defaulters from submitting resolution plan will be negative for banks given probability of higher hair-cuts and delay in resolution process.