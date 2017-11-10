Earn up to 50% return on your money by investing in these 4 stocks

The benchmark Sensex has gained almost 6,000 points in 12 months. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are drifting through the second-quarter earnings season which is often buoyed by several macro factors. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned about 25% since January this year so far. Recently India finished its first demonetisation anniversary on 8 November, interestingly the benchmark Sensex has gained almost 6,000 points in 12 months from the last year’s levels of around 27,500. Undoubtedly, this year has emerged as a hit for the IPO (initial public offering) markets too, as about Rs 65,000 crore have been already raised through the public offers in 2017 so far. As investors’ remain in a lookout for investment opportunities, we bring you 4 stocks that may return you up to 50%.

Karur Vysya Bank — Angel Broking

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank have returned about 50% since January this year. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given an upside of 44% to a target price of Rs 180 from its current market price of Rs 125. “Loan growth is likely to pick up after a sluggish FY17 and lower credit cost will help in strong bottom-line growth. Increasing share of CASA will help in NIM improvement,” according to Angel Broking.

GIC Housing — Angel Broking

Shares of GIC Housing have risen more than 60% in this year so far. Angel Broking has given a further upside of 49% to target price of Rs 655 from its current market price of Rs 440. “We expect loan book to grow at 24.3% over next two year; change in borrowing mix will help in NIM improvement,” according to Angel Broking.

Arvind — Sharekhan

Shares of Arvind have jumped about 20% in the current year. Sharekhan has given a target price of 500 from a current market price of 436 which implies an upside of 14%. “Demerger of branded & retail business and engineering business to enhance shareholders value,” according to Sharekhan.

VA Tech Wabag — Sharekhan

The research and brokerage firm Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 660 from a current market price of Rs 584 which implies an upside 13%. Sharekhan said that the company’s management has reiterated order inflow guidance of Rs 4300-4500 crore in FY 2018.