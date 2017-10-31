Do you hold any of these low-cost top mutual funds that have returned up to 40% this year?

A few low-cost index mutual funds have returned up to 40% in the year so far. (Image: FE Graphic)

Even as the debate between actively managed mutual funds and passively managed funds rages on globally, there have been a few passively managed funds in India which have returned nearly 40% since January. The advantage with these funds is that they have a low expense ratio too, which may further magnify investor returns. ICICI Prudential Next 50 Index Fund which has returned 39.77% since January. The investment objective of the fund explains that the scheme aims to mimic the returns of Nifty Next 50 Index.

According to their website, “The investment objective of the Scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty Next 50 Index (the Index) and to endeavor to achieve the returns of the above index as closely as possible, though subject to tracking error. The Scheme will not seek to outperform the Nifty Next 50. The objective is that the performance of the NAV of the Scheme should closely track the performance of the Nifty Next 50 over the same period subject to tracking error.” Notably, the Nifty Next 50 index has returned 38.73%, implying that ICICI Prudential Next 50 Index Fund has marginally outperformed its benchmark.

The other fund which has returned more than 40% in the year so far is SBI ETF Nifty Next 50 Fund. According to SBI Mutual Fund website, the fund has an expense ratio of just 0.2%. Some Mutual Funds can charge a very high expense ratio. Notably, some active funds such as Baroda Pioneer Large Cap Fund, IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund and Baroda Pioneer Mid Cap Fund have expense ratios of more than 3%, while have returned less than 17% each! Meanwhile, one of the best performing actively managed L&T Emerging Businesses Fund has returns of more than 40% in the year, with an expense ratio of 1.67%, data from Value Research showed.