Disinvestment plans get major impetus with launch of new Exchange-traded fund Bharat 22; here’s how

Even as strategic sales of PSUs are yet to gather pace, the government has given its disinvestment plans a major impetus by launching a very broad-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) comprising its stakes in several blue-chip PSUs and private companies. The new ETF called Bharat 22 will consist of the stocks of 22 companies including State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), PFC, PGCIL, Nalco, BPCL, NTPC and Bank of Baroda. Although the government’s latest move is encouraged by the strong investor response to its largely energy-sector-centric CPSE ETF last year, the mega ETF being launched now would include as many as six sectors ranging from finance and utilities to FMCG. In the index, L&T has the highest weightage (~17%), followed by ITC (~15%) and SBI (~8.6%). The ETF’s annual sectoral exposure is capped at 20% while an individual stock’s weightage will not exceed 15%.

The new fund offer (NFO) of Bharat 22 will hit market soon. “Small portions of government holding in these companies will be included in the new ETF,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said. The fund-raising via new ETF will be a key instrument for the government to divest its shares and raise a whopping Rs 72,500 crore from disinvestment in 2017-18. So far this fiscal, it has raised Rs 9,300 crore by selling stakes in a clutch of PSUs and divesting some Suuti holdings. “After the NFO, the government will be using the new index for further disinvestment in tranches also,” department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) secretary Neeraj Kumar Gupta said.

With many blue-chip stocks in the basket, analysts expect the government to raise ‘substantial’ disinvestment revenue from the Bharat 22 NFO. According to an analysis, returns from Bharat 22 basket stocks were an aggregate 20% in the past year and 11% in the last three years while it was 17% and 9%, respectively, for the BSE Sensex. Thanks to very low expense ratio and risk decentralisation, ETFs form the fastest-growing asset class in the world. At the end of June 2017, the global ETF industry had 5,083 ETFs, with assets of $4 trillion, more than two-thirds of which was accounted by the US, according to ETFGI.

The rock-bottom expense ratio to assets under management (AUMs), at about 0.2% globally, is a major attraction for investors. The expense ratio of the CPSE ETF is only 0.07%, which is likely further go down to a mere 0.0095% for Bharat 22 compared with around 2.5% charged by mutual funds. In India, the AUM of all ETFs, which was around Rs 10,000 crore in FY13, now stands around Rs 54,000 crore.

ETFs are gaining traction in India now, which was evident in the two successful further fund offers (FFOs) of the extant CPSE ETF through which the Centre raised Rs 8,500 crore in 2016-17. Through the CPSE ETF, which invested in a pool of 10 CPSE stocks including ONGC, IOC and Coal India, the government had initially raised Rs 3,000 crore disinvestment revenue in March 2014. Even though the CPSE ETF tapped the market three years ago, the route remained dormant for the government’s disinvestment programme till January 2017. After DIPAM restructured the CPSE ETF to make it more attractive for investors, the two FFOs of the CPSE ETF in January-March 2017 were subscribed nearly three times of the offer amount at a time when market was choppy after demonetisation.