Did you know about these ‘Warren Buffetts’ from around the world? Here’s how they compare with Oracle of Omaha

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, ranked third on the Forbes’ World Billionaire List with a net worth of billion. (Image: Reuters)

While legendary investor Warren Buffett may have rewritten the history books, there have been a few other stock market investors who have earned the reputation of being Warren Buffett’s’ of their respective countries. While Warren Buffett’s success in the stock market needs no introduction and is a well known global figure, these legendary investors have made a name for themselves in their respective countries. We take a closer look at three such ‘Warren Buffetts’.

Guo Guangchang- China’s Warren Buffett

With a net worth topping an eye-popping $9.1 billion on 16th March 18 according to Forbes’ real time net worth, Guo Guangchang has earned the reputation of being China’s Warren Buffett by dint of his success as a business magnate and investor. Notably, Guo Guangchang has been the chairman of Fosun Group since 1994, which invests in insurance, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, property, steel, mining, retail, services, finance and other investment, and asset management.

Prem Watsa- Canada’s Warren Buffett

Hyderabad-born Prem Watsa is commonly referred to as being Canada’s Warren Buffett and has a net worth of over $1 billion according to Forbes. The Indian born business tycoon founded Toronto-based financial services firm Fairfax Financial Holdings in 1985 and remains its chairman and CEO.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala- India’s Warren Buffett

With a staggering net worth of $3.1 billion according to Forbes’ real time net worth, the big bull of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has commonly been dubbed as India’s Warren Buffett. Interestingly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala took to stock market investing as early as 1985 when the Sensex was at 150; with a capital of Rs 5,000.

Warren Buffett

The list will definitely not be complete without a mention to the ‘Oracle of Omaha.’ The legendary investor ranked third in the Forbes’ rich list globally with a net worth of $84 billion. The Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett is considered among the best value investors of all time and is also the third wealthiest person in the world.