Despite volatile markets mutual fund industry added 15.72 lakh new folios in February 2018, says ICRA

Despite a recent plunge seen in the stock markets, net inflows in equity mutual fund (MF) schemes continue to remain robust.

In February 2018, the assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry were recorded at Rs 22.20 lakh crore, according to a report compiled by ratings agency ICRA. The number declined from Rs 22.41 lakh in January 2018. Barring liquid and infrastructure debt funds, AUM declined marginally in all categories when compared to January 2018, according to the data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Year-on-year basis, the number was up 24.1 percent from Rs. 17.89 lakh crore recorded in February last year, ICRA said. For February 2018, assets AUM under equity, balanced funds and other ETFs were recorded at Rs 10.21 lakh crore for February 2018 in comparison to Rs 10.36 lakh crore in January this year. The number soared nearly 60 percent from Rs 6.37 lakh crore in February 2017 last year, ICRA said.

Equity funds observed monthly net inflows of Rs. 16,268 crore, up by 5.7 percent month-on-month and over 150 percent year-on-year in February 2018. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) were mainly responsible for driving sustained inflows. Cumulative SIP contribution was recorded at Rs 53,646 crore so far in FY2018, according to AMFI data.

In balanced category, net inflows were recorded at one-year low of Rs. 5,026 crore. Net outflows of Rs. 9,799 crore were recorded in the income category. In equity category, the total net flow was recorded at Rs. 12,092 crore with the maximum inflow of Rs. 14,683 crore in February 2018. Despite volatile markets, total folio count at February end this year was recorded at 6.99 crore, 2.3 percent higher when compared with January 2018, according to SEBI data. B15 towns account for 18.8 percent AUM in February 2018.