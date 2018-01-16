Debt funds: Go for moderate duration bond portfolios

Just as the market was smarting under higher oil prices and inflation was inching up, came the Gujarat verdict. The results suggested a round of farm appeasement round the corner and as a result, a certain amount of populism is expected in the forthcoming Budget.

Most investors, despite having large chunks of debt in their portfolios, typically do not find debt interesting enough to be a conversation item. But, once a while, bond markets come out of their shell and create enough noise to turn investors’ attention to their existence. Now is one such instance. Between inflation expectations and higher government borrowings, bond markets seem to be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Government borrowing

Just as the market was smarting under higher oil prices and inflation was inching up, came the Gujarat verdict. The results suggested a round of farm appeasement round the corner and as a result, a certain amount of populism is expected in the forthcoming Budget. This would likely put additional strain on central finances. On top of it, with the clamour to reduce GST rates, the government tweaked the rates in a few areas, with the result being a lower collection number for November 2017 at Rs 80,000 crore. The markets for the last few weeks have been bracing for some bit of fiscal slippage and yields were realigning to expect a Rs 20,000-30,000 crore additional borrowing. But the news of a Rs 50,000 crore number, took the wind out of the sails! This is likely to impact up to 50 basis points (bps) on the fiscal deficit, to take it to around 3.70% of GDP. Albeit, this higher borrowing is being offset with a decrease of Rs 60,000 in Treasury Bill issuances, the market is clearly showing nervousness ahead of the February 1 Union Budget.

Volatility in bond market

Remarkably, India is in a peculiar situation where the macro fundamentals are in place, yet credit is not really picking up and IIP is still anemic. Added to this is RBI’s belief that banks still have room to cut lending rates. While such a scenario would see yields softening, the market seems to factor only the negatives. This is completely in contrast to the equity market, where it appears that only good news is coming its way. Either bond markets are extremely pessimistic or the equity markets are hugely optimistic. Interestingly, the currency has continued to remain strong. In fact, in the last three months the rupee has held steady below 64 levels against the US dollar, whilst corporate bond yields across one, three and five-year tenors are up by around 40bps. The actively traded 2027 maturity gilt has shot up from 6.66% to 7.44% in the same time frame. The recent round of volatility in bonds is giving serious competition to equity, which is the original volatile asset class! Even the newly auctioned 10-year gilt has lost its lustre, after briefly trading at a premium. The 7.17% saw levels of 7.09%, but with tightening oil prices, this has slipped below the issue price, with yields at 7.26 % levels.

What should investors do?

So, with the 10-year gilt yields nudging 7.35% levels, where does it leave the investor? The first response would be that there needs to be return expectation reset. On the back of doses of rate cuts, yields had softened sufficiently, to provide significant capital gains to bond investors. This ensured healthy, close to double-digit returns the last couple of years. That would now realign to the new reality of low carry yields in portfolios, coupled with near term mark to market losses.

Investors can consider allocating to high quality, moderate duration corporate bond portfolios. Given the volatility and the fact that debt mutual fund investors need to consider a three-year investment horizon for long term classification, it is better to be allocated to high quality accrual portfolios over credit instruments. Existing duration fund investments can however be retained. If investors are uncomfortable with the frequent bouts of volatility, these investments can be reallocated to the high quality accrual strategy at an opportune time, as and when long term yields drift lower. Good news seems hard to come by these days for the bond markets. But, as the old saying goes, “this too shall pass……”

Ramesh G

The writer is principal, Investment Advisory, Entrust Family Office Investment Advisors