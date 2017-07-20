DB Corp Q1 net rises 6 per cent to Rs 110 crores

The company, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, had posted a net profit of Rs 103.95 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal. (Image Source: Reuters)

Media firm DB Corp today reported 5.92 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 110.11 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company, which publishes Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, had posted a net profit of Rs 103.95 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal, DB Corp informed BSE. Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 601.24 crore as against Rs 578.66 crore in the year-ago period. DB Corp Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said: “We will continue to rigorously execute our strategy programme to further strengthen our innovation power, customer proximity and reader engagement efforts in all markets.”

Revenue from newspapers and periodicals was up 3.49 per cent at Rs 549.35 crore in the first quarter compared with Rs 530.81 crore in the same period a year ago. Radio segment revenue rose 11.29 per cent during the quarter to Rs 31.23 crore compared with Rs 28.06 crore in the year-ago period. DB Corp publishes six newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Dainik Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, and operates ‘My FM’ radio station in 30 cities. The stock was trading 1.51 per cent up at Rs 377 on BSE.