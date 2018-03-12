Dalal Street rallies on Wall Street upbeat: Sensex jumps over 300 pts; ITC, Infosys, HDFC, RIL lead

The benchmark Sensex rose 301.55 points to hit a day’s high of 33,608.69 whereas broader share index Nifty 50 added 96.1 points to mark the day’s peak at 10,322.95 on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Indian equity markets started higher on Monday tracking the upbeat Wall Street session on Friday last week with Dow Industrials gaining around 440 points and the tech-heavy index Nasdaq Composite hitting a record high. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty surged up to 0.8% in the morning deals with Sensex advancing over 150 points and Nifty regaining 10,300-mark as shares of ITC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T and HDFC provided the major boost. The S&P BSE Sensex added 161.02 points or 0.48% to begin at 33,468.16 while NSE Nifty jumped 74.75 or 0.73% to open above 10,300 at 10,301.6 on Monday. Shares of Adani Ports, Wipro, Tata Steel and ITC emerged as the lead gainers among the Sensex components today.

Within minutes of opening up, both Sensex and Nifty extended gains as shares of heavyweight companies such as HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and TCS rallied up to 3%. The benchmark Sensex rose 301.55 points to hit a day’s high of 33,608.69 whereas broader share index Nifty 50 added 96.1 points to mark the day’s peak at 10,322.95 on Monday.

Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce dropped as much as 3.6% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 88 on BSE even after the state-run lender raised its benchmark lending rates by up to 0.15% points. Shares of Videocon Industries surged 4.93% to hit the day’s high of Rs 14.05 on BSE amid news reports that the company is planning to raise nearly Rs 30,000 crore by selling a stake in Brazil oil blocks.

To celebrate the bull market’s ninth birthday on Friday, the three major US stock indexes climbed almost 2% and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, as February’s jobs report assuaged fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, Reuters said in a report. The bull market, which began on March 9, 2009, is the second longest on record, leading to questions about how much longer it can last, Reuters added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.53 points or 1.77% to end at 25,335.74, the S&P 500 gained 47.6 points or 1.74% to 2,786.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points or 1.79% to 7,560.81.