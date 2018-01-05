Cryptocurrency mania not fading away anytime soon; meet TRON with 12,755% return in just 1 month

Cryptocurrency mania not fading away anytime soon; meet TRON with 12,755% jump in just 1 month. (Image: TRONIX)

Cryptocurrency mania, which perhaps began with the rise and popularity of Bitcoin, does not seem to fade out anytime soon, even as several countries have either banned trading in cryptocurrencies or are planning to ban them, or at least trying to regulate them. While Bitcoin continues to remain the centre of the mania, new cryptocurrencies are making it to market every day, this time a one-month-old cryptocurrency TRON (TRX) is creating the buzz with a whopping 12,755% jump.

TRON’s mind-boggling gains followed a tweet from founder Justin Sun early Thursday that the company “will announce our partnership with a very prestigious public company next week.” TRON was trading at $0.231054 on Friday afternoon and made it to top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap leaving behind Litecoin.

(Data: CoinMarketCap)

Here are five cryptocurrencies that performed better than Bitcoin in terms of returns:

Ripple: Ripple is both cryptocurrency and payment network. With over 36,000% returns in the year 2017, it is ruling the cryptocurrency world.

NEM: NEM is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and blockchain platform launched on March 31, 2015. It stood second with a return of 29,000% in 2017.

Dash: Dash (formerly known as Darkcoin and XCoin) is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin’s single-tier network, where all jobs on the network are performed by miners, Dash utilizes a two-tier network. Dash grew over 9,000% in 2017.

Ethereum: Ether (ethereum currency) was launched in the year 2015 and it has gained more than 9,000% since 2017 beginning. After bitcoin, ether runs on the ethereum blockchain technology which was first described by the then 19-year-old bitcoin programmer Vitalik Buterin in 2013.

Litecoin: Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open source software project released under the MIT/X11 license. Creation and transfer of coins are based on an open source cryptographic protocol and is not managed by any central authority. Litecoin grew by more than 5,000% in 2017.