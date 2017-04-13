Corp bond issuances grow more than 20% in FY17

Issuances in the corporate bond market grew more than 20% in FY17 as lower costs weaned away borrowers from more expensive bank loans. Corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) mopped up `7,02,567.05 crore from the corporate bond market in the year to March 2017, data published by Sebi showed.

Banks lent a net `6.83 lakh crore in 2016-17, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. In 2015-16, money raised via the corporate bond market amounted to `5,84,592.10 crore. Banks’ non-food credit grew at a slower 5.8% to`78,27,960 crore during the year, according to data available on the Reserve Bank of India’s website.

In a recent note, ratings agency Crisil said as of February 17, 2017, industrial credit that accounts for about 38% of gross bank credit de-grew by 5.2%, while the services sector that accounts for about 25% of gross bank credit credit grew at 7.7%. Credit growth has mainly been supported by retail credit (23% of gross bank credit) that grew at 12%, it said.

Icra has forecast the non-food credit growth of 7-8% for Indian banks in fiscal 2018. Traders continue to remain bullish about the corporate bond market in the next one year. Companies, especially those with ‘AAA’ or ‘AA+’ credit ratings, preferred raising money through the corporate bond market rather than opting for bank loans to take

advantage of the 100-150 basis point difference in interest rates between the two markets.

“Obviously, favourable pricing in the bond market has attracted the issuers as compared to bank loans,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings at Icra. “Liquidity has been robust and transmission of the RBI rate cuts have been faster in the corporate bond market. Bond market issuances should remain high in fiscal 2018 with a growth rate of 15-20%,.”

Over the past 12 to 18 months, insurance companies and mutual funds witnessed robust inflows, and they were principal investors in high-quality corporate debt.

On the other hand, the banking sector continues to face asset quality challenges and weak profitability, making it difficult for them to significantly reduce lending rates to bring those at par with yields in the corporate debt market.

Although lenders have cut their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MLCRs) and base rates, they remain much higher than corporate bond yields.

In January, State Bank of India cut its MLCR by 90 basis points to 8% and the average base rate varies between 9% and 9.15%. The yield on ‘AAA’ three-year corporate bonds has been trading at around 7.5%.