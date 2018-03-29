Consumer, auto stocks were stars in FY18

Companies from consumer discretionary and automobiles sectors were the market’s star performers in FY18, a year in which the benchmark Sensex posted a gain of 11.3% (16.9% rise in FY17 and 9.4% decline in FY16), shows the historical price data for BSE-100 companies. (PTI)

Companies from consumer discretionary and automobiles sectors were the market’s star performers in FY18, a year in which the benchmark Sensex posted a gain of 11.3% (16.9% rise in FY17 and 9.4% decline in FY16), shows the historical price data for BSE-100 companies. Shares of Titan Company topped the list with an over two-fold jump as investors bet on it gaining market share in the jewellery segment, along with growth led by expansion of its stores.

As growth in the domestic passenger vehicle industry was largely driven by new models, shares of Maruti Suzuki rose 51%, adding Rs 91,702 crore to its market capitalisation. The auto major stands at the second position after HUL in terms of market cap-addition during the fiscal year. Kotak Institutional Equities, which maintained its “Add” rating on the stock, expects Maruti to reap the benefits of recent launches, demand for which is reflected in the waiting period for its models. Model launch pipeline is weak for competitors in FY20 due to implementation of BS-VI norms from April 1, 2020, the brokerage added.

While most pharma stocks fared badly in FY18, Divi’s Laboratories bucked the trend with the stock rising as much as 76.7%. The stock caught investors’ attention since November after the US health regulator informed the drug maker about the lifting of “Import Alert 66-40” that it had issued to the company’s Unit-II at Visakhapatnam, potentially allowing the company to export products to the US.