Stock markets in consolidation phase; focus on individual stocks: Angel Broking

Angel Broking says that the stock markets have entered into a consolidation phase. (Image: Reuters)

Even as the Sensex shed 250 points on Monday, while the Nifty closed below the 10,250 points mark, Angel Broking says that the stock markets have entered the consolidation phase and investors should now focus on individual stocks. Just last week, S Subramanian of Axis Capital pointed out that the markets are going through a sector churn. “ There is a sector churn which is happening. People are clearly saying that I’m not wedded to a single sector. Investors are ready to churn, look for cues from the market, and put those cues to work,”Dr S Subramanian MD & Head of Investment Banking, Axis Capital Ltd told ET Now.

Angel Broking says that investors must also have a proper exit strategy. “As far as levels are concerned, the immediate support for the Nifty index is placed around 10,260, which if breached could drag the index upto 10180 (38.2% retracement level of the recent rally and the previous breakout level). On the flipside, the resistance is seen around 10,380 followed by the recent high. We reiterate that traders should not take aggressive positions in the index and should rather keep focusing on individual stocks with a proper exit strategy,” the research firm said in its report. The Nifty closed at 10,224.95 on Monday.

In an interview to BTVi, Leo Puri, Managing Director of UTI Asset Management Company said that investors should now focus on asset allocation, and look beyond stocks.“ One should look beyond equities. There are very good opportunities in debt. Financialization must involve allocation to debt,” Leo Puri told the channel. According to him, earnings recovery has remained tepid in the quarter. “In the long-run we have to look for earnings, and earnings recovery, but that remains tepid. There are early signs, but it will take at least 12-18 months for strong earnings recovery,” Leo Puri said in an interview to ET Now last week.