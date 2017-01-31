Companies raise Rs 29k crore via public issues of NCDs

NCDs market is growing by leaps and bounds over the past few years mostly on account of falling interest rate and unavailability of tax-free bonds. (Reuters)

Indian companies have raised over Rs 29,212 crore from the corporate bond market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors in the current financial year so far, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Of the 14, Kerala-based Kosamattam Finance raised money thrice worth Rs 657.8 crore through a public issue of NCDs. On the other hand, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) raised Rs 14,000 crore, highest in this fiscal. In FY16, 20 Indian firms had generated Rs 33,812 crore by issuing NCDs to retail investors.

NCDs market is growing by leaps and bounds over the past few years mostly on account of falling interest rate and unavailability of tax-free bonds. Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (debt) and head of products at Kotak Mutual Fund, said: “The capital market is proving to be a relatively effective and cheaper source for raising capital because of faster transmission rates and diversification of funds, enticing corporate to borrow from market.”

India Inc sensed an opportunity as borrowing rates remain high, and the debt market poses a solid option for raising money for capital investment.

Himadri Ghosh