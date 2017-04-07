Wheat futures extend losses on higher supply; Low demand drags down sugar futures

Wheat futures extend losses, ease further by 0.78 percent on higher supply. Low demand drags down sugar futures by 0.66 percent.

Falling for the second day, wheat prices eased further by 0.78 per cent to Rs 1,662 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators engaged in reducing their positions, triggered by sufficient stocks position on increased supplies at spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, wheat for delivery in May fell by Rs 13, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 1,662 per quintal, with an open interest of 9,380 lots. Likewise, the wheat for delivery in April shed Rs 9, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 1,626 per quintal in 2,510 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, driven by ample stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions in the physical market, mainly kept wheat prices down at futures trade. Besides, expectations of a bumper crop this year also weighed on wheat prices at futures, they said.

Sugar prices drifted lower by 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,770 per quintal in futures market today as speculators trimmed their positions amid adequate stocks position on increased supplies at spot market against lower demand.

In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, sugar for delivery in May fell by Rs 25, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,770 per quintal, with an open interest of 1,490 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, triggered by adequate stocks position on increased supplies from mills in the physical market against tepid demand from bulk consumers, mainly weighed on sugar prices at futures trade.