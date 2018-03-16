  4. Vegetable oil imports fall by 9 per cent in February

Import of vegetable oil during February 2018 stood at 1,157,044 tonne, down 9%, as compared to 1,270,443 tonne shipped in February 2017, according to the data of vegetable oil (edible & non-edible) imports for February 2018 compiled by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI).

By: | Pune | Published: March 16, 2018 2:55 AM
vegetable oil, vegetable oil imports, oil imports, RBD palmolein Import duty on CPO increased to 44% from 30% (effective duty 48.4%) and RBD palm olein and refined palm oil to 54% from 40% (effective duty 59.4%) without changes in import duty on sunflower oil, rapeseed oil and soybean oil.

Import of vegetable oil during February 2018 stood at 1,157,044 tonne, down 9%, as compared to 1,270,443 tonne shipped in February 2017, according to the data of vegetable oil (edible & non-edible) imports for February 2018 compiled by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI). The inbound shipments include 1,124,999 tonne edible oil and 32,045 tonne non-edible oil. The overall import of vegetable oil from November 2017 to February 2018 was registered at 4,785,778 tonne, up 2% from 4,684,451 tonne recorded a year ago. The Centre increased import duty on crude palm oil, RBD palmolein and RBD palm oil on March 1.

Import duty on CPO increased to 44% from 30% (effective duty 48.4%) and RBD palm olein and refined palm oil to 54% from 40% (effective duty 59.4%) without changes in import duty on sunflower oil, rapeseed oil and soybean oil. The association said that the government has missed the opportunity to provide a 15% duty difference between crude and refined oil to encourage domestic refining industry.

