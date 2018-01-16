Traders want removal of MEP curb on onion to boost exports

The increase in supply of the new crop from major onion producing centres in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh is likely to result in a further drop in prices and this has led to concern among industry people about onion exports. (Reuters)

In the last two weeks, wholesale modal onion prices have fallen nearly Rs 600 per quintal to touch Rs 2,850 per quintal on increased arrivals. The increase in supply of the new crop from major onion producing centres in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh is likely to result in a further drop in prices and this has led to concern among industry people about onion exports. A delegation from Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nashik — one of the largest onion producing centres in the country — met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister for marketing Subhash Deshmukh seeking removal of curbs on minimum export price (MEP). This season, as much as 35 lakh tonne of onions have been exported till date. With the MEP at $850 per tonne, traders and industry experts are seeking scrapping of MEP since this makes export unviable. According to Nanasaheb Patil, director, NAFED, excess production of onions is expected this season and with arrivals from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on the rise, prices are expected to fall further.

“Exports are not possible at $850. Egypt and Pakistan are selling at much lower level,” exporters said. “The government has taken this decision to stabilise prices but this is against farmers. Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of APMC had earlier warned that the country could lose its place in the export market. He pointed out that traders were finding the procedure for obtaining the line of credit for onion export very difficult. He said the chief minister assured the delegation that the state would follow up on the issue with the Centre. Patil says he has approached the Centre and is expecting a meeting with Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu. Patil said with unseasonal rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, there was a sudden shortage of onions in the market which led to the entire burden of supply on Maharashtra. Naturally prices shot up, he said, adding that new arrivals from other states would now ease supply and thereby also ease prices.