Suresh Prabhu to launch Rs 2,600-cr package for leather industry

Union minister for commerce and industry Suresh Prabhu is likely to launch a Rs 2,600-crore special package announced by the Centre in December 2017 for the leather and footwear industry, at the 33rd India International Leather Fair (IILF) which will be inaugurated by him on Wednesday in Chennai.

“Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu may be launching the Rs 2,600 crore special package for the leather and footwear industry while inaugurating the 33rd edition of India International Leather Fair,” Mukhtarul Amin, chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) told media persons here, on Tuesday.