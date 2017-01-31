Study flies in face of demonetisation, reveals rich in India hold high proportion of assets in gold

The study revealed the tendency of people to accumulate gold for purposes ranging from marriage to children’s education. (Reuters)

Flying in the face of the Centre’s rationale behind demonetisation as a means to remonetise the economy, a study by the India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) under the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) shows the tendency of high-income urban consumers to hold a high proportion of their assets in the form of gold.

The two studies released on Monday are part of a six-study series being conducted by IGPC to obtain a research-based in-depth understanding of India’s gold industry.

Conducted by IGPC head Arvind Sahay and students Priya Narayanan and Balagopal Gopalakrishnan, the study ‘Gold Monetisation in India as a Transformative Policy’, which carried out a nationwide survey across 1,171 households in 10 states, aims to suggest improvisations for a better implementation of the Gold Monetisation Policy introduced in 2015.

Addressing members of the media, Professor Sahay, said: “The surveys for this study were conducted before the demonetisation exercise by the Centre, but these findings will still hold. We are currently working on another study with regards to the demonetisation, and we expect to have the results by March. We have found that there is a need for targetted intervention by the government into the Gold Monetisation Scheme, which has not been very successful. There needs to be serious reconsideration into how the scheme can be tweaked to make it more successful. There is currently a lack of attractiveness for customers, as well as for banks. We have been holding talks with the Centre and other stakeholders, and there are discussions being held on how the scheme can be improved.”

The study revealed the tendency of people to accumulate gold for purposes ranging from marriage to children’s education, while family functions and festivals form two main triggers for gold purchase.

Professor Sahay added: “Rural consumers are more reluctant to part with gold compared to urban consumers, but are also ready to pledge gold as collateral, with 74% of rural consumers being open to pledging their gold, suggesting ‘liquidity use’ of gold on the basis of requirement. High openness to pledging gold is also strongly correlated with a high level of comfort with holding one’s gold assets in the form of paper.”

“Moreover, high income urban consumers hold a high proportion of their assets in the form of gold, indicating the use of gold for investment purposes, and implying its scope for monetisation,” he added.

The other study ‘Global Risk and Demand for Gold by Central Banks’, conducted by Professor Sanket Mohapatra and Gopalakrishnan – analysed the behaviour of central banks in 100 nations for 25 years from 1990 to 2015 – found that the perception of gold as a safe asset leads to the gold holdings of central banks to increase in response to higher global risk.

“We find evidence that high-income countries have a relatively higher sensitivity of gold reserves to global risk than developing countries, possibly due to better reserve risk management by their central banks,” Professor Mohapatra said.