Soybean imports may hit record high this year

India produced around 83-85 lakh tonne of soybean at the end of 2017, down from more than 110 lakh tonne a year ago.

The country’s soybean imports this year are likely to touch a record high of around 1 lakh tonne and this trend is expected to continue, top sources in the industry said. India produced around 83-85 lakh tonne of soybean at the end of 2017, down from more than 110 lakh tonne a year ago. According to market sources, deals have been signed to buy up to 100,000 tonne of soybean mainly from Ethiopia and Benin in Africa. India has concessional import duty agreements with these countries. Deals have been reportedly signed at $410-520 a tonne for delivery to Indian ports. However, the rising imports have led to concerns among the domestic farming sector and processors. The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has approached the Plant Protection Adviser at the Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine and Storage, expressing concern over the issue. In a letter to the Adviser, the Association pointed out that some traders are importing soybean for crushing and sowing, in complete violation of the Plant Quarantine Rules of the government. “To the best of our knowledge, none of the plant quarantine conditions have been fulfiled by the importers. The strict Plant Quarantine Rules for import of soybean were made for the purpose of saving Indian soybean cultivation from attack of pests and diseases which are, so far, not found in India but are prevalent in other countries. Therefore, even for crushing, imported soybean is subject to strict conditions ,” D N Pathak, executive director, SOPA stated in the letter.

“We have brought to the notice of the concerned authorities, both in writing as well as by personal discussions, including your office. However, no action seems to have been taken, as the imports continue without following the PQ Rules.This soybean is imported from some African countries which fall in the category of Leased Developed Countries (LDCs) and is exempted from payment of customs duty. This imported soybean lands at the crushing plants at a much lower price than the prevailing price in India,” he said in the letter. Industry sources said that import of soybean is a real threat to the Indian soybean cultivation and farmers. “The advantage of custom duty of 49.5% when soybean is imported from African countries is huge and offers enough financial incentive to the importers to flout rules. It is also possible that some of the soybean may be actually coming from sources other than Africa and declared as of African origin, to take advantage of the duty difference,” a trade source alleged.

According to the Association, the import of such large quantities of soybean as seed for sowing is shocking. The current duty advantage on import of soybean from Leased Developed Countries is 49.5% (45% basic+10% cess) and this huge advantage may be misused for importing soybean from other countries by either mis-declaring the origin or by actually re-routing the material through these countries, to avoid payment of 49.5% duty, SOPA pointed out. “Import of soybean and soybean seed at zero import duty from African countries will play havoc with the Indian soybean cultivation and if not checked immediately, it may totally kill soybean farming in the country. the association members said, seeking an investigation into all past soybean imports to ascertain whether plant quarantine regulations were followed.

If not, strict action should be taken against those responsible for flouting the rules including impounding the imported soybean, members said. The Association also urged the government to issue instructions to all plant quarantine stations and customs authorities to ensure that import of soybean is done in strict compliance with the plant quarantine rules and remove soybean from the list of items eligible for duty free imports from LDCs.