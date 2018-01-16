Signs of green shoots in manufacturing sector

Another bright spot is Capital Goods segment growing by 9.4% in the month of which manufacture of machinery and equipments at 5.7% deserves mention. (Reuters)

After a gap of so many months, the industrial production index has observed a record growth of 8.4% in November 2017. It was primarily contributed by manufacturing (10.2% growth) having 77.6% weightage in IIP followed by growth in Electricity (3.9% growth) that has a weightage of nearly 8%. Notwithstanding the low base effects of October, it must be recognised that manufacturing sector is looking up after a disastrous run in the previous months. Another bright spot is Capital Goods segment growing by 9.4% in the month of which manufacture of machinery and equipments at 5.7% deserves mention. The manufacture of motor vehicles and trailers growing at 17.8% with bodies of trucks, lorries and trailers at a record 202%, axle manufacturing at 61.9%, manufacture of other Transport at 22.6% added to the sustainable growth to the Automobile sector.

The lone outlier in the growing segments was manufacture of electrical equipments experiencing a negative growth of 11.2% in the month. It has reflected in higher imports of electrical steel sheets in April-November 2017 period with CRNO/CRGO imports growing by a whopping 107% in this period. The Government has already initiated a safeguard investigation on import of Solar cells, whether or not assembled in modules or panels. The negative growth in the sector has spread to other sub segments like the production of electric heaters (-37.1%), electrical apparatus for Switchings (-2.6%), generators and alternators (-21.6%).

The infrastructure and construction sector with a weightage of 12.34% in IIP has grown by as high as 13.5% with Intermediate sector with weightage of 17.22% in IIP perked up by 5.5%, has been primarily contributed by production growth in steel sector (steel being a component of these two segments) which has observed a growth of 16.6% (core sector growth) in November’17 with production of HRC/sheets at 37.2% growth in November and HR plates at 22.8% growth in the month indicate that there is a uptick in consumption. That brings us to the consumption growth of steel in April-December period. At around 65 MT, the consumption has grown at 5.2% and is likely to end the year at 5.8-6% and optimistically reaching 6.3% growth. Data reveal that construction and infrastructure sector accounting for more than 60% of steel demand is to reach 3.6% growth in FY18 (advance estimates)compared to 1.6% growth in FY17 and electricity, gas and water supply sectors to grow by 7.5%. It has already brought in higher consumption of TMT/wire rods (1%), railway materials (19%), plates (1.7%), HRC (10.6%), coated products (14.5%). As restocking process has gained prominence due to rising price level, more than reasonable price rises are ruling at the market for TMT, wire rods, HRC and CRC. Sustainability of a rising price regime would depend on share of investment in GDP to grow from the advance estimates of 26.4% of GDP (a drop from 27.1% in Fy17) and a rise in private investment component in Real Estate and consumer durables sector that is undergoing a negative growth of (-)1.4% in April-Novemebr 2017. The increasing share of private final consumption expenditure estimated for FY18 (58.8% of GDP) would provide support to this assessment.

This year’s Budget, therefore, needs to earmark a significantly higher growth in investment for construction and infrastructure sector with a higher contribution from the private corporate sector in brown field expansion of steel, aluminium, cement iron Ore and other materials along with production of consumer durables and rise in real estates in the interest of income and employment generation. The government is advised by the group of experts to closely monitor the fiscal deficit target before embarking on investment largesse. The plugging of unjustified subsidies and selling of non-viable public entities would provide the necessary support. Also the brightening of industrial scenario has to be sustained by pouring in investment fund and pushing up the credit flow to the agriculture and industry sectors.

The Liquidation and Bankruptcy measures must be adequately monitored and not diluted to regain and establish trust in the Banks and other Financial Institutions for enhancing the credit flow. PPP projects, the major vehicle of attracting private investment in Infrastructure needs additional incentives in terms of risk minimisation and higher credit facilities from the banks. The latest recapitalisation of the PSU banks would help them to utilise additional funds effectively. In trade and tariff, reduction of customs duties on scrap, ferro nickel, metallurgical coal from the current 2.5% to nil rates would help reducing the cost of production in SS and mild steel varieties and impact the rising price level to the benefit of the end using segments. Overall the industrial and investment scenario in the country have brightened. The opportunities need to be exploited in full to unleash the full potential of India and place it in the top brackets of economically developed countries.

Sushim Banerjee

DG, Institute of Steel Growth and Development

(Views expressed are personal)