Over 37 lakh tonne wheat arrives in Haryana

More than 37.15 lakh tonne (LT) wheat has arrived so far in the mandis of Haryana. Of the total arrival, the 5 government procuring agencies have purchased 37.12 LT and traders have purchased 3,000 tonnes of wheat at Minimum Support Price. While stating this here today, a spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said the procurement process was running smoothly in the mandis.

Giving details of the wheat procured by government agencies, he said more than 9.36 LT wheat has been procured by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, whereas Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (HAFED) has purchased more than 12.54 LT wheat.

He said the Food Corporation of India has purchased more than 4.25 LT wheat, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation have purchased more than 3.09 LT and more than 7.85 LT wheat has been procured by Haryana Warehousing Corporation. The spokesman said that district Kaithal was leading in wheat arrival where more than 4.71 LT of the crop had been procured followed by district Karnal, which recorded more than 4.61 LT.