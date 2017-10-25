Not tears, onions finally generate smiles on farmers faces; see why

According to Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of the Lasalgaon market committee, the price rise was mainly because of the pressure caused by demand from the southern states. (Reuters)

Onion farmers are finally smiling. With the widening gap between demand and supply at the country’s largest wholesale onion selling market, prices continue to rise after Diwali with reduced arrivals and modal prices touching Rs 2,300 per quintal. On Monday, modal prices touched Rs 2,900 per quintal at Lasalgaon as arrivals dropped down to less than 9,796 quintals and to 2,500 quintals on Tuesday. In Vashi near Mumbai, arrivals have dropped down to 150 trucks a day (one truck contains 10 tonne) and prices ranged between Rs 30-35 per kg. In neighbouring Pimpalgaon Baswant near Lasalgaon, another major onion wholesale market, prices averaged Rs 2,900 per quintal on Monday and Rs 2300 per quintal on Tuesday. According to Dilip Bankar, chairman, Pimpalgaon Baswant Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), supplies are short while the demand is very high.After a long time, farmers are getting good prices, he added. From daily arrivals of nearly 2 lakh quintals a day, onion arrivals have dropped down to less than 10,000 quintals a day. Because of the stock limits, traders are also not stocking up and maintaining inventories and this is impacting the market, Bankar said.

According to Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of the Lasalgaon market committee, the price rise was mainly because of the pressure caused by demand from the southern states. Prices are in the range of Rs 2,500 per quintal and traders charge Rs 3,000 per quintal for better quality onions, Holkar said. This situation may continue for a month when the new onions begin to hit the markets. Arrivals of the new onion ( red onion variety) has already begun and this could ease the situation in a few days. Rajendra Shelke, president, Vashi Kanda Batata Vikreta Sangh, the old onion stocks usually end by Diwali and the because of the recent rains, the crop damage is to the tune of 50%. Prices could rise by another Rs 10 per kg and this situation is likely to continue until the new onion arrives in the market, Shelke said.

The arrival of the new kharif crop is expected to be delayed by three weeks due to delayed plantation followed by unseasonal rains. On May 31 this year, the wholesale onion price was Rs 450 per quintal. Thereafter, the prices gradually started increasing and touched Rs 2,450 per quintal on August 10 at Lasalgaon due to scarcity of onions. Following government measures to send a committee to Lasalgaon to check the price hike and search and surveys by the income-tax department at the premises and godowns of onions traders, there was a crash in wholesale onion prices to `900 per quintal on September 14. Prices have jumped sharply over the last two weeks despite adequate supply to mandis.