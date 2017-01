Nayan C Mirani of Khimji Visram & Sons has been elected as the new president of the Cotton Association of India (CAI) for the period 2016-17. A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the board of directors of the association held recently. He replaces Dhiren Seth who has been president of the association for a period of 8 years. Udayan B Thakkar of UB Cotton is now the vice president of CAI for the period of 2016-17.