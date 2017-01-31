Maharashtra traders seek duty-free sugar imports

Sugar: The association has suggested duty-free imports to ease prices. (PTI)

Expressing concern over a low opening stock at the start of the festive season, the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association (BSMA) has sought to draw the attention of the Centre to the probable demand-supply mismatch in the market given the drought situation in cane-growing areas of Maharashtra and northern Karnataka.

In a pre-budget memoradum addressed to the secretary, food and public distribution, the association has urged the Centre to take steps to ensure that prices remain in check.

The association has suggested duty-free imports to ease prices. “Unconfirmed reports from the media have pegged the current year’s production at approximately 215 lakh tonne with a carry forward stock of 77 lakh tonne and an annual consumption of approximately 250 lakh tonne. We are now standing on the verge of a very low opening stock of around 42 lakh tonnes at the time of the festival season when consumption is highest during the season,” Mukesh Kuvediya, secretary general, BSMA said.

“Around 60% of the total production of sugar is being consumed by bulk users and food industries. These units are being more or less under the direct control of corporates, which are cash-rich and having strong logistic network across the world to source the commodity,” Kuvediya said.

“Also, with the ports network getting stronger in India,local dispatch of imported sugar from outer markets is now an easy task. With duty free imports, the current prices in international market are certainly workable for imports and with the bulk users having the flexibility to use the import window, the pressure on domestic prices will ease,” he added.