Maharashtra begins tur procurement as prices fall

With the commencement of the season and the new crop hitting the markets, tur (arhar) prices in Maharashtra have fallen below the minimum support price (MSP) levels, forcing the state government to intervene. Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh said that the government is ready to open purchase centres for farmers in the key growing regions to ensure that the farmers do not resort to distress sale. “Farmers have been directed not to sell their crop below the MSP and traders have been warned against buying the crop from farmers at lower rates.

Procurement centres are being opened whereever required. Although the numbers are not available yet, the government has made it clear that purchase centres shall be opened and the interests of the farmers will be protected,” he told FE.

The government has declared an MSP of R5,050 per quintal. Tur dal rates were in the range of R4,500-R4,600 per quintal in the last 10 days and on Tuesday the rates were in the range of R4,859 per quintal in Latur. According to Hukumchand Kalantry, president of Latur Dal Millers Association, around 15,000 bags have arrived in the markets on Tuesday.