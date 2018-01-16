Maharashtra bans co-marketing of brands for BT cotton seeds

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the facility of co-marketing of brands for BT cotton seed companies, top officials of the state agriculture department said.

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the facility of co-marketing of brands for BT cotton seed companies, top officials of the state agriculture department said. A meeting was called by the department recently, where seed companies were given directions that they will no longer be permitted to co-market BT seeds under separate brand names, agriculture commissioner Sachendra Pratap Singh said. “There is no question of any opposition from the seed companies. The circular has been issued and they were called just to know about the guidelines,” he told FE. This is part of the regulatory framework. The brand marketing licences of as many as 74 companies has been scrapped, he said. Until now, seed companies used to co-market the same variety under different brand names making it confusing for the farmer, he said. The government had earlier asked the companies to amend their licences issued for co-marketing as per the permissions granted by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC). According to senior officials of the department, several co-marketing companies with distribution rights for a product have been found selling the product under multiple brands to attract farmers. “In such cases, the brand of the product is displayed prominently, while the name of the parent company is enclosed within brackets and is hardly noticeable. Moreover, there is no way the farmer can confirm if the product is the same and whether the number of packets is authorized by the parent company,” an official said. Usually co-marketing rights are granted for a certain amount of packets. But sometimes, these companies sell more than the stipulated amount licensed to them,” the official said.

There are over 150 companies in the market, which include around 65 seed companies. Usually seed companies enter into distribution arrangement with companies to widen their market reach. Selling Bt seeds that are produced in other states under different brand names is called co-marketing. Earlier, state agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar had said co-marketing practice makes it difficult for the authorities to take legal action against such companies. “What is happening is one company is selling the same variety under different brand names which is like duping farmers,” he said, adding that at least 100 such companies were operational in the state. It is only the original brand of the variant of BT seeds that should be given the licence, he had said.