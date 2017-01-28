India’s natural rubber output up 12.05% : Rubber Board

“Total natural rubber production in the current fiscal year up to December is 4,93,000 tonnes whereas it was 4,40,000 tonnes in 2015, showing 12.05% increase,” said a Board spokesman. (PTI)

Rubber Board has confirmed that India’s natural rubber production is increasing after a long era of stagnation. The growth has been as high as 12.05% on year-on-year basis. “Total natural rubber production in the current fiscal year up to December is 4,93,000 tonnes whereas it was 4,40,000 tonnes in 2015, showing 12.05% increase,” said a Board spokesman, in a release. “The increasing trend continues,” according to the release.

In December 2016, the output has surged 12% to 65,000 tonnes compared to 58,000 tonnes in the same month in 2015.