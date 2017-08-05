How to deal with unpredictable onion prices? This could be the best solution

All India Dehydration Association president Manoj Ram says, “Dehydrated onion is the best substitute for fresh onion and can help control prices when they go up. (Image: Reuters)

Vimukt Dave

The sudden spurt in onion prices may be stinging the eyes of consumers but help is at hand. Mahuva in Gujarat, which is the largest production centre for dehydrated onions, has swung into action in the past few days, seeking help from the government to promote awareness about this cheaper, all-weather substitute. All India Dehydration Association president Manoj Ram says, “Dehydrated onion is the best substitute for fresh onion and can help control prices when they go up. Unfortunately, people are not aware about the use of dehydration products in India. Though, individually, companies are running awareness drives but this will not give expected result. We need government support for it as costs of marketing are not affordable for everyone.” Lack of awareness among consumers and limited capability of marketing on domestic front has limited the use of dehydrated onions in India. In view of this, All India Dehydration Association had asked the government for support in branding and awareness drive last year. But it failed to instill any concrete response from the state or Union governments. The association is planning to meet the commerce minister to demand support for marketing and awareness programmes.

So far, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is providing financial support to the dehydrated onion producers for global promotions. Ram added, “We are planning to meet the commerce minister and other top officials of the government to demand financial support for an awareness campaign. Marketing is costly thing and most of the players associated with this business are small and may not afford the cost. If government support the industry, it will solve many problems.” According to industry sources, 10 kg of fresh onions gives 1 kg of dehydrated onions as the commodity contains around 90% water. This 1 kg of dehydrated onions turns into 10 kg when it is put back into water.

“Indians prefer to eat fresh vegetables, which limits the use of dehydrated onion. We need to understand that it is like fresh onion, hygienic and affordable also. We are trying to create awareness about onion dehydration in consumers. Though, the result is not so encouraging but we are keep trying,” said Asgar Chhatariya, managing director of Chhatariya Foods and former secretary of the association. Currently, fresh onion prices in retail are about Rs 18-22 per kg and Rs 12-14 per kg in wholesale markets. Prices of dehydrated onion are about Rs 65-80 per kg. Going by the industry standard, 1 kg dehydrated onion gives 10 kg when put in to water, the price of the 1 kg onion works out to be around Rs 7-8 a kg at the time of consumption.

“At the time when onion prices are soaring, use of dehydrated onion could help the consumers. A kilo of dehydrated onion is equivalent to around 10 kg fresh onion. However, as the people are not aware about it, consumption of such products have been limited in India,” said Vittalbhai Koradia, managing director, Maharaja Dehydration. India produces about 70,000 tonne of dehydrated onion every year. Out of it, nearly 15 % is consumed within the country while rest 85 % is exported to various countries like, Russia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Hotels, ready to cook foods industry and catering industry are the main consumers of dehydrated onion. India currently has 80 dehydration units, of which around 70 located in Mahuva block of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

Koradia said, “Domestically, consumption of dehydrated onion is about 10,000 tonne, of which a miniscule 800-1,000 tonne is consumed by households. The ratio is about 40 % in European countries and America.” Dehydration units are operational during January to June and produced dehydrated onion for the year. The country has exported about 40,000 tonne dehydrated onion by end of June and about 20,000 tonne more exports expected by end of December this year.